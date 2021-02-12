Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will report $268.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.90 million to $273.70 million. Cantel Medical reported sales of $288.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMD shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Cantel Medical stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.24. 2,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.56. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 282,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

