Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Downgraded by Benchmark

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEED. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.83.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

TSE:WEED opened at C$51.63 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$12.96 and a one year high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of C$19.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.33.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.