Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 22.1%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s share price fell 22.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.45 and last traded at $40.65. 29,335,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 9,660,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Canopy Growth news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

