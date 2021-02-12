Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGC. Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

CGC opened at $40.65 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after buying an additional 146,332 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 374,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

