Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CGC. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,332 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 88,992 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 27.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 374,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 81,056 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

