Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Up 1,228.6% in January

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a growth of 1,228.6% from the January 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Cannabix Technologies stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Cannabix Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.96.

Get Cannabix Technologies alerts:

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.