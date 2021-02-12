Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Up 1,228.6% in January

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a growth of 1,228.6% from the January 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Cannabix Technologies stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Cannabix Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.96.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
