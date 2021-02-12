Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

CDPYF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

