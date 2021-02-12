Canaccord Genuity Trims Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Target Price to C$11.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.10.
Shares of SSL stock opened at C$8.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.41. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.26. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.22.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
