Canaccord Genuity Trims Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Target Price to C$11.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.10.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$8.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.41. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.26. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.22.

In related news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 301,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40. Also, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,440 shares in the company, valued at C$4,217,371.20.

Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

