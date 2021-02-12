Canaccord Genuity Raises WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$12.00

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) (TSE:WELL) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$9.35 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

WELL stock opened at C$8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.92. WELL Health Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.20 and a 12-month high of C$9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

