Canaccord Genuity Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to $18.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.96. 20,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $21.18.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.