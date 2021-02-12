Canaccord Genuity Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$13.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.98.

PSK stock opened at C$11.47 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$15.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 63.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 281.77%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

