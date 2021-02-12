Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to $20.00 at TD Securities

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.75. 128,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,954. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. Cameco has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,575,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 51.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 27.8% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

