Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has been given a C$15.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

TSE CCO opened at C$19.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,652.50. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of C$7.69 and a 1-year high of C$21.26.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

