Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $122.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPT. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.93.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average is $95.28. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 52.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,534 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

