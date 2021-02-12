Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $122.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.93.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.