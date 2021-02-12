Camden Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,099 Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRHC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 702.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 87,533 shares in the last quarter.

CRHC stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.67.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

