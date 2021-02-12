Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,018 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 43.19% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,072,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 193,230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 500.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 93,450 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 177.6% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 138,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 88,297 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $52.16.

