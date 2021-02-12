Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,346 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,836.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,667.93. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

