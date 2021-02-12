Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Roku to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $465.69 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $484.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.62.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,324 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total value of $314,860.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,385,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 860,009 shares of company stock worth $304,766,120 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

