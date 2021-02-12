Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 43,152 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USHY. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33.

