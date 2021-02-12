Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 42,500 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 697,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 325,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 493.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 433,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 360,447 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 940.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 157,601 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 135,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,030,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $77.93 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.44.

