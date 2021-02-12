Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 55,273 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,609 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after acquiring an additional 598,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,335,000 after acquiring an additional 267,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,299,000 after acquiring an additional 207,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,263,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,901,000 after acquiring an additional 245,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $110.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.