Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) SVP Kerri Mooney Sells 140 Shares

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) SVP Kerri Mooney sold 140 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,101 shares in the company, valued at $83,995.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CATC opened at $77.00 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CATC. DA Davidson raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

