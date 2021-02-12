Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 10.5%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares shot up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.19. 4,623,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 3,328,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPE. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

The firm has a market cap of $848.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 153,999 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

