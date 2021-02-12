Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.50

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 7888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter.

About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.