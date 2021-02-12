Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.50

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 7888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter.
About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.
