California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 12,304 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Coupa Software worth $55,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 920.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

COUP stock opened at $366.79 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $369.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,849.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.16.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

