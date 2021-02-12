California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $42,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 461.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.04.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $318.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $321.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.66.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

