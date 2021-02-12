California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Ventas worth $44,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 61,944 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 107.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.