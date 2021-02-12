California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $52,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $265.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.06 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $271.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

