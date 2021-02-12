California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,915 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $46,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total transaction of $301,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,525. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $392.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.02. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $398.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

