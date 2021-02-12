California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 12,643 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $39,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Truist raised their price objective on HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.45.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $431.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $395.21 and its 200-day moving average is $335.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $438.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

