Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Hits New 1-Year High at $435.00

Shares of Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.03), with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 386 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 316.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19.

In other Caffyns news, insider Michael Warren acquired 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £7,117.50 ($9,299.06).

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

