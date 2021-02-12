Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cadence Design Systems traded as high as $143.12 and last traded at $143.08, with a volume of 19977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.86.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $5,742,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,771,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,448 shares of company stock worth $19,184,094. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.58.

About Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

