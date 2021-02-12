Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.