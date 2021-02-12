Bull Horn (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHSEU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth $3,263,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth $1,707,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth $6,828,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth $569,000.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

