Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Shares Down 20%

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF)’s share price was down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 335,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 220,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

About Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF)

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining and supply company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,592 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Forbes & Manhattan Coal Corp.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Buffalo Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buffalo Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.