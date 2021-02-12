Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.