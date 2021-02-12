Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,058 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,058 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

