Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,271 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $41,818,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 603,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,551,000 after purchasing an additional 190,946 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock valued at $491,827,782. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $290.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 176.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $290.24.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.48.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

