Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 764,076 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after acquiring an additional 580,158 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after acquiring an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,619 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $143.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $226.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

