Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $15.55 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,358 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSM opened at $138.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $139.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

