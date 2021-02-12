Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $137,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $112.17 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

