Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.92

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.92 and last traded at $60.75, with a volume of 491966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at $498,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

