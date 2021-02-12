Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $111.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Brooks Automation traded as high as $86.66 and last traded at $86.66, with a volume of 4738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRKS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after buying an additional 436,562 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,043,000 after buying an additional 213,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,404,000 after acquiring an additional 129,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after acquiring an additional 203,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.