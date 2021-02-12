Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) PT Raised to C$50.00 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$59.15 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$29.16 and a 12-month high of C$63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.55.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

