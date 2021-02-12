Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the January 14th total of 153,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock valued at $237,694,810.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after purchasing an additional 337,598 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,214,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,720,000 after acquiring an additional 93,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 601,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 45,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

