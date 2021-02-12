Brokers Set Expectations for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UAA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

UAA opened at $22.99 on Friday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $2,594,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 397.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 316.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,868 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

