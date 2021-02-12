Brokers Issue Forecasts for Primerica, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.

NYSE:PRI opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $150.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.80.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after buying an additional 222,042 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,509,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 636.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 132,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after buying an additional 85,799 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

