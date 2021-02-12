Brokers Issue Forecasts for DarioHealth Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DarioHealth in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for DarioHealth’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $243.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.34.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,778,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

