Brokerages Set Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Target Price at $119.94

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 79.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,933,000 after acquiring an additional 258,179 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,145 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,111 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $58,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $282,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.62. 29,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,677. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.57.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

